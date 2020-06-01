Saffron launches green mortgage product

"Each product offers a little incentive to encourage borrowers to think of the environment, whilst giving a little something to the charities working so hard to save our planet."

Saffron Building Society has launched its first 'green' finance products, including a mortgage and savings account.

The Retro-Fit Mortgage aims to encourage borrowers to upgrade current housing stock to a better energy efficiency rating. If updating a home, the mortgage offers an interest reduction reward for the remaining time of the two-year fixed rate, when the borrower can prove that any upgrades made to the property have improved the EPC by one band, to a minimum of E.

Additionally, Saffron's new Enviro Sacer account offers annual interest of 0.35% with an additional 0.10% donated to an environmental charity. The chosen charity - during each 12-month interest period - is chosen by the customer from a list of nominated environmental charities, which can be changed each year.

Laura Bright, product development manager at Saffron, commented: “I was made aware of the government’s green financing scheme last year. Having studied the guidelines I was keen to create green products from Saffron that can help to further enhance the government’s strategy, whilst also taking the first step to a greener future for Saffron Building Society and our loyal customers.

"Each product offers a little incentive to encourage borrowers to think of the environment, whilst giving a little something to the charities working so hard to save our planet.”