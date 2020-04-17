Santander expands buy-to-let range and cuts product fees

Santander is relaunching a range of buy-to-let remortgage products and is reducing fees to support purchase and remortgage borrowers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

From Tuesday 21st April, Santander is reducing its standard £999 product fee by £350 to £649 on all two and five-year fixed rate products between 60% and 75% LTV.

In addition, due to improvements made in obtaining valuations, Santander is increasing the maximum loan size from £350,000 to £500,000 on all residential mortgage products.

Available for purchase and remortgage, buy-to-let rates include two-year fixes at 1.34% up to 60% LTV and 1.44% up to 75% LTV, while five-year fixes start from 1.49% at 60% LTV and 1.59% up to 75% LTV. All products come with a £649 fee.

New buy-to-let remortgage-only rates are available at 60% LTV and include two-year fixed rates at 1.39% with a £1,499 fee or 1.85% fee-free. Five-year fixed rates start from 1.79% with a £1,499 fee or 1.99% fee-free.

Alongside the changes, Santander has also increased its two-year fixed rate tracker product at 75% LTV by 0.20% to 1.49%.