Santander withdraws two-year fixed rates at 85% LTV

Santander has increased selected residential, Help to Buy and buy-to-let rates by up to 0.35%, and has withdrawn its 85% LTV two-year fixed products.

Amongst the rate rises, residential fixed rates have increased by up to 0.10% at 60% LTV and 0.15% at 75% LTV. An 85% five-year fixed rate, available for purchase and remortgage, has increased by 15bps to 3.29% with a £999 fee. A 75% LTV two-year tracker has increased by 0.35% to 2.09% with a £999 fee.

Help to Buy rates have increased by up to 0.15% at 60% LTV and 0.20% at 75% LTV.

Buy-to-let rates have increased by up to 0.15%. At 60% LTV, a two-year fixed rate is now available from 1.64% and a five-year fix starts at 1.89%. At 75% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has increased to 1.79% and a five-year fix has risen to 2.14%. All products come with a £1,499 fee.