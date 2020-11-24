Shawbrook Bank expands sales desk team

"Growing and investing in our sales desk team will allows us to offer even more support to our broker community."

Shawbrook Bank has appointed three new business development executives and two internal BDMs to its property finance division.

Calum Knight and Malone Roberts have joined the team following promotions from the division’s lending administration team.

Tina Carling, internal business development manager, has joined Shawbrook from specialist finance broker partner, Vantage Finance.

Lizzi Rogers joins the BDM team from Clear Asset Finance and has three years’ experience in the finance industry working in sales and business development teams.

Finally, Ryan Madder joins Shawbrook as a business development executive from Vantage Insurance Services.

Rob Holt, senior manager at Shawbrook’s property division, said: “Growing and investing in our sales desk team will allows us to offer even more support to our broker community. This is always a top priority for us, but it’s especially important right now with brokers facing such uncertainty.

“The combined talent and experience of our new team members is very impressive and I’m confident they will all excel in their new roles. It’s great to have them on-board.”