Shawbrook hires Darrell Walker as head of product development

Shawbrook Bank has appointed Darrell Walker as head of product development and proposition.

Darrell has over 20 years of experience in the specialist lending industry, holding senior positions at Interbay Commercial, Prestige Finance, Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group.

Emma Cox, sales director at Shawbrook, commented: “At a hugely challenging time for our industry, it’s great that we are in a position to continue to invest in our teams for the benefit of our brokers and their customers. We are pleased to welcome Darrell to the Shawbrook family, and look forward to his contribution towards the shape of our proposition throughout such unprecedented times, ensuring we remain as supportive as possible for the broker community.”

Darrell Walker added: “I took the opportunity to join Shawbrook for many reasons, and the role has certainly become more challenging over the past few weeks. Shawbrook has held a great reputation in the market over a long period and are well respected by the broker community. I am looking forward to working with some great people, helping to guide and influence a product proposition that our brokers can really get behind during both tough times and good, and broadly just contributing to the journey we are all on together.”