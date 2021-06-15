Shawbrook introduces new buy-to-let product bandings in range refresh

"These changes underline Shawbrook’s continued commitment to supporting the simple, the complex, and everything in between."

Shawbrook Bank has announced a series of changes to its buy-to-let and HMO range.

As part of the changes, Shawbrook has introduced three new product bandings based on loan size, including loans less than £150,000, loans between £150,000 and £1m, and loans over £1m.

For loans less than £150,000, Shawbrook's variable pay rate starts at 4.74%, with a three-year fix starting at 4.79% and a five-year fix at 4.84%.

For loans between £150,000 and £1m, variable rates start from 4.34%, three-year fixed rates from 4.39% and five-year fixed rates from 4.44%.

Rates on large loans over £1m have been reduced and will now start from 4.14% at 65% LTV, with a three-year fixed rate at 4.19% and a five-year fix at 4.24%.

75% LTV loans are 10bps higher than the 65% LTV equivalents.

Gavin Seaholme, head of sales at Shawbrook’s property finance division, commented: “These changes underline Shawbrook’s continued commitment to supporting the simple, the complex, and everything in between.

“Our team have a wealth of experience lending on commercial and residential developments, in even the most complex of situations and work hard to serve customers at both ends of the market. By offering competitive rates across all loan sizes we can make our expertise and knowledge of the market accessible to as many people as possible.”