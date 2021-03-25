SimplyBiz Mortgages adds West One to panel

"Now, more than ever, innovation and flexilbility are needed to keep the mortgage market on the road to recovery."

SimplyBiz Mortgages has added West One to its panel, offering its members access to the lender’s full buy-to-let range.

West One's buy-to-let proposition will consider both first-time buyers and properties owned for less than six months, with no additional rate loading for limited company applications.

Martin Reynolds, CEO of SimplyBiz Mortgages, commented: “Now, more than ever, innovation and flexilbility are needed to keep the mortgage market on the road to recovery. Both of these elements can be found in West One’s buy-to-let proposition, along with an admirable personal approach to assessing credit risk, and manual underwriting.

“I’m pleased we have added West One to the panel, and know that members will welcome access to this new proposition.”

Andrew Ferguson, managing director of buy-to-let at West One, added: “As one of the largest specialist lenders in the market, we are proud to be trusted partners to a wealth of intermediaries for their complex specialist lending needs.

Where mainstream bank funding can be inflexible, our expertise and agility allows us to offer specialist products tailored to each property investment.

“We are delighted to be launching our buy-to-let mortgage proposition with SimplyBiz Mortgages where our buy-to-let offering aims to serve the wide-ranging needs of both amateur, and professional landlords with our comprehensive product ranges tailored to both standard and specialist buy-to-let cases.”