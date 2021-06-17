FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Skipton re-enters 90% LTV new build market

Rozi Jones
|
17th June 2021
Skipton

Skipton Building Society is re-entering the 90% LTV new build market and reducing rates across its residential and buy-to-let fixed product ranges.

The society will offer two new build mortgage products, both at 90% LTV, a two-year fix at 3.16% and a five year fix at 3.51%. Both products come with a £995 fee.

The revised rates also feature a two year fixed buy-to-let product at 60% LTV, at 1.61%, also including a £995 fee.

Charlotte Harrison, product manager at Skipton, said: “We are delighted to be able to re-join the 90% LTV new build market and also to offer rate reductions across our range of competitive mortgage offerings.

"Skipton has been helping people to secure their own homes since 1853 and the changes will enable many more customers achieve their home purchasing goals, following a year which has been difficult to do so.”

