FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Cumberland enhances holiday let range with new LTVs and lower rates

Rozi Jones
|
6th September 2021
Cumberland
"We’re seeing the staycation market continue to grow, with more investors seizing the opportunity to start up a holiday let business, or expand an existing holiday let portfolio."

The Cumberland Building Society has enhances its holiday let mortgage range with the introduction of a 60% LTV tier.

The Society’s existing 75% LTV two-year variable and five-year fixed rates have also been reduced, and its £75,000-£750,000 and £750,000-£2m pricing tiers have been combined to offer one product for loan sizes between £75,000 and £2m.

The Cumberland’s head of commercial, Scott McKerracher, commented: “We are pleased to have introduced a 60% LTV tier which means our mortgage product offering is now even more attractive within the holiday let market. By combining our pricing tiers to offer one single product for loan sizes £75,000-£2m, we have simplified our pricing structure. We hope these changes will be of significant value to our customers.

“We’re seeing the staycation market continue to grow, with more investors seizing the opportunity to start up a holiday let business, or expand an existing holiday let portfolio. We continue to receive high volumes of appointments via our website, along with a steady flow of enquiries from brokers.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.