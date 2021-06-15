The Nottingham launches larger lending mortgage

"We continue to evolve and are really happy that the latest product additions include a larger loan offering and another remortgage-only option."

The Nottingham has introduced a new larger lending mortgage aimed at those looking to borrow over £350,000.

The two-year fixed 80% LTV product is priced at 1.85% and comes with £999 fees (£199 upfront).

In addition, the Society has also added to its range with a fee-free 75% LTV remortgage-only option fixed at 1.70% for two years. The Nottingham has also cut the rate of its fee-free two-year fixed 80% LTV remortgage-only offering from 2.15% to 2.05%.

Finally, The Nottingham has announced a series of rate reductions of up to 30bps for purchase and remortgage.

Three-year fixed rates are now available from 2.30% at 80% LTV and 2.70% at 85% LTV, both with no fees.

At 90% LTV, five-year fixed rates have been reduxed to 3.30% with a £999 fee or 3.60% fee-free.

The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, said: “We continue to evolve and are really happy that the latest product additions include a larger loan offering and another remortgage-only option.

“We’re also pleased to have been able to make rate reductions to our three and five-year fixed rate residential mortgages, as we continue to build a competitive range that gives choice to people whatever their property goals and circumstances.”