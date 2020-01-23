FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Nottingham re-enters 75% LTV buy-to-let market

The Nottingham has launched a range of two and five-year fixed rate products.

Rozi Jones
|
23rd January 2020
Nikki Warren-Dean, Head of The Nottingham for Intermediaries
"Our plan was always to return to this space. It’s a key part of our strategy and we are delighted to introduce another range of highly competitive products"

The Nottingham has returned to the 75% LTV buy-to-let mortgage market.

A year on from last offering 75% LTV buy-to-let mortgages, The Nottingham has launched a range of two and five-year fixed rate products.

Two-year fixed rates start from 1.69% with a £999 fee or 2.09% with no fee. Five-year products are available at 2.04% with a £1,999 fee or 2.28% with no fee.

Additionally, the Society has lowered the rate of its existing 65% LTV buy-to-let five-year fix from 2.40% to 1.94% (now with £1,999 fee). Buy-to-let applications have also been widened to allow for purchases as well as remortgages.

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of intermediary sales at The Nottingham, said: “Our plan was always to return to this space. It’s a key part of our strategy and we are delighted to introduce another range of highly competitive products built around what brokers and their clients want.”

