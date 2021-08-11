FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
The Nottingham reduces 95% LTV rates in range refresh

Rozi Jones
|
11th August 2021
Nikki Warren-Dean Nottingham
"Having recently revamped our buy-to-let offering we are pleased to today be announcing more products and rate reductions in the residential space."

The Nottingham has cut rates on its two and five-year fixed residential products by up to 21bps and has also launched a pair of two-year discount mortgages.

The largest reduction is to a two-year fixed rate at 95% LTV, which has reduced from 3.70% to 3.49% with no fees.

A five-year fixed rate at 80% LTV has been reduced by 20bps to 2.00% and a new five-year fix at 80% LTV with £800 fees is priced at 1.75%.

Two-year fixed rates at 80% LTV are now available at 1.50% with £999 fees or 1.90% fee-free.

The new discount products are available at 1.70% up to 75% LTV and 1.85% at 80% LTV.

The Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, said: “Having recently revamped our buy-to-let offering we are pleased to today be announcing more products and rate reductions in the residential space.

“Part of our ongoing mortgage reinvention strategy is to ensure that we continue to offer choice for people whether purchasing or remortgaging and whatever their situation, and we feel these latest products are another tick in that box.”

 

