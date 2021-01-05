FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

The Nottingham returns to 85% LTV lending

Rozi Jones
|
5th January 2021
Nottingham
"We are hoping this move contributes to a more positive year for those looking to get themselves onto the property ladder, to move along it or stay where they are but in a more affordable way."

The Nottingham has returned to 85% LTV lending.

Two new five-year fixed 85% products have been launched - a remortgage-only at 2.95% and a purchase and remortgage product at 3.10%, both with no upfront fees.

The society re-entered the mortgage market in November after withdrawing its entire range in September to manage application levels.

It has since returned to full mortgage distribution across its broker network.

Head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, said: “It’s great that we have returned to 85% LTV - brokers can now benefit from this new LTV twinned with our service levels.

“We are hoping this move contributes to a more positive year for those looking to get themselves onto the property ladder, to move along it or stay where they are but in a more affordable way.

“What has been important has been to get to the place where we are today in a phased and measured way. There can be no doubting last year was extremely challenging for everyone, but hopefully we can play our part in 2021 being a lot more positive in the mortgage space.”

 

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

