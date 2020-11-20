The Nottingham returns to full mortgage distribution

"We have been true to our word and are fully up and running again with distribution to our entire broker network"

The Nottingham has returned to full mortgage distribution across its broker network.

Two weeks ago, the building society announced a phased return via 12 networks and large firms, having previously withdrawn its products in late September to work through its pipeline.

The Nottingham has now returned to market with a range of fixed rate and discount residential, buy-to-let, limited company buy-to-let and self-build products and is up-to-date with, and working within, its published service-level agreements.

Head of intermediary sales, Nikki Warren-Dean, said: “We have been true to our word and are fully up and running again with distribution to our entire broker network – as we said a couple of weeks ago that we were looking to do very soon.

“Returning in a structured and measured way was really important to ensure we could maintain the high levels of service we pride ourselves on, and we are delighted to now be in a position to be working with our entire network again.”