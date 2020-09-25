The Right Mortgage announces raft of new hires

"We find the growth within our sector, and the positive outlook of our members, a fantastic ode to the nature of our industry as a whole."

The Right Mortgage has announced a number of new hires to bolster its support offering.

The newly appointed members of staff join the network across its compliance, supervision & development, and packaging departments.

The appointment of Janet Nicholls, Maria Warrington, Richard Knowles and Michael Harrison adds to The Right Mortgage's audit and supervision team.

The network also made a number of internal promotions with Nick Crombie now taking the role of head of quality, policy and risk. Angela Martin is now the network’s head of audit and supervision and Aidan McCarthy has been promoted to training manager.

With the recent growth of the network’s specialist later life lending division (The Later Life Lending Network), Graham Webb and Adrian Foulks join the network’s equity release supervision & development function, having both previously worked at Responsible Equity Release.

Finally, Alia Mahmood and Kayleigh Brookes join the network’s growing compliance support and packaging teams.

The Right Mortgage is also appointing a PMI supervision and development manager who is set to join in November.

Martin Wilson, CEO at The Right Mortgage, commented: “With the year of 2020 being one in which we’re all learning to navigate, we find the growth within our sector, and the positive outlook of our members, a fantastic ode to the nature of our industry as a whole.

"Our support teams are stronger than ever, and we continue to grow in every area of our business, which is a testament to not only our incredible staff, who continue to offer the highest quality of support to our advisers and firms, but also our members who continue to adapt, grow and thrive in this ever-changing world.

"I’m very proud of the progress we have made this year, and the adaptability of our network and membership as whole and would like to take this opportunity to thank our members for their continued support.”