The West Brom cuts 95% LTV rates

The West Brom has revised its mortgage range and reduced rates across its portfolio, including on 95% LTV deals.

Launching today, highlights in the new range include a 90% LTV two-year fixed rate at 3.34% with £500 cashback, a three-year fix at 3.84% up to 95% LTV, and a 3.94% five-year fixed rate at 95% LTV.

All products come with no completion fee. A maximum loan amount of £350,000 and term of 30 years applies to 95% LTV products.

Richard Scott, the West Brom’s head of intermediaries, said: “After a difficult year for first time buyers and home movers with smaller deposits, we’re pleased to be reducing rates on our three and five-year products.

"Our competitive deals, particularly the five-year fixed rate, will benefit many customers, especially those who are looking for payment certainty over the medium term.”