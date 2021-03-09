FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

TMA Club partners with Mortgage Broker Tools

Rozi Jones
|
9th March 2021
Tanya Toumadj MBT
"DA advisers will be better able to assess clients’ affordability for residential and buy-to-let mortgages more quickly and efficiently - alleviating the administrative burden."

TMA Club has added Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) to its technology panel. MBT is the thirteenth technology provider to join TMA as the Club continues to enhance its digital proposition for advisers.

The partnership will provide TMA's directly authorised members with access to MBT’s affordability platform, which will help them to compare affordability and criteria for clients across a range of residential and buy-to-let mortgages.

As part of MBT’s platform, TMA advisers will be able to deliver more accurate results to clients from over 42 residential and 65 buy-to-let lenders in under a minute. Advisers will also benefit from complete flexibility when amending and re-running cases and will be able to generate a PDF of the case results for a compliance audit trail.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, commented: “At TMA we recognise the vital role that technology plays in advisers’ businesses, which is why we are delighted to partner with an array of award winning technology platforms, providing greater choice to DA firms. As a result of today's partnership with MBT, DA advisers will be better able to assess clients’ affordability for residential and buy-to-let mortgages more quickly and efficiently - alleviating the administrative burden.

“We are confident that by bringing MBT on board, TMA advisers will have more time to provide customers with support. Today’s partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing advisers with first class digital tools to help them achieve the best customer outcomes, and we look forward to seeing the results our members can achieve with the support of MBT over the coming months.”

Tanya Toumadj, CEO of Mortgage Broker Tools, added: “We are excited to partner with TMA to help more brokers gain a deeper understanding of the lending solutions that would best suit their clients’ financial situations - something which is particularly important while we continue to see heightened customer demand across the market. We are committed to ensuring a smooth and straightforward process for brokers, enabling them to focus on what matters most - quality and considered support for their clients. Partnering with TMA will allow us to support a greater number of advisers across the UK in this area and marks an exciting step in our growth journey.”

