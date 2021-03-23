TMA Club partners with new lender MPowered Mortgages

"We’re delighted to have joined TMA’s buy-to-let panel and look forward to helping their DA brokers deliver the best possible service for clients with access to our MPowered platform."

TMA Club has partnered with newly launched lender, MPowered Mortgages.

TMA members will have access to MPowered Mortgages’ range of specialist buy-to-let solutions as well as its in-house platform, MPowered.

MPowered's buy-to-let rates start from 2.94% on a range of two, three and five-year fixed rates, with loans available from £50,000.

Its broker platform deploys AI and deep learning technology to collate and analyse data for advisers and offer an automated application process.

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, commented: “At TMA we pride ourselves on being more than just a mortgage club and endeavour to provide the best proposition to DA brokers. Ultimately, the addition of MPowered Mortgages to our buy-to-let panel will enable advisers to better support landlord clients with the solutions so they can succeed in the property investment space. Partnering with a lender that’s making great strides in the technology space also aligns with our proposition perfectly, and it’s great to be able to provide DA firms with first class tools to help them achieve the best customer outcomes. We are confident that with the added support of MPowered, TMA advisers will be better equipped to serve Buy-to-Let clients going forwards and we look forward to supporting MPowered on its evolution journey.”

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, added: “We’re delighted to have joined TMA’s buy-to-let panel and look forward to helping their DA brokers deliver the best possible service for clients with access to our MPowered platform. We believe everyone in the mortgage ecosystem should have tools fit for the 21st century and with our cutting-edge design and data-driven, AI-powered techniques, TMA’s brokers will be able to spend less time working on data and more time on advising clients and bringing in new business. Ultimately, MPowered has been designed with brokers, not just for them, so we’re excited to work with TMA to continue evolving the platform and make the mortgage application process even smoother for everyone involved.”