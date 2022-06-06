FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Virgin Money increases variable rates

Virgin Money has announced changes to its mortgage variable revert rates, following the increase of 0.25% in the base rate by the Bank of England in May.

 

Related topics:  Mortgages,  SVR
Rozi Jones
6th June 2022
Virgin Money

For Virgin Money customers, the residential standard variable rate (SVR) will increase from 4.99% to 5.24%, taking effect for new customers from 7th June and existing customers from 1st July 2022. The loyalty rate - for qualifying residential customers who have held a mortgage on a property for seven or more years, will increase from 4.74% to 4.99%. 

On buy-to-let mortgages from Virgin Money, the rate will increase from 5.19% to 5.24%.

For customers of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, the residential SVR will also increase from 4.99% to 5.24% from 7th June for new customers and the first payment date after 7th June for existing customers. 

Customers with offset mortgages from Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank will see their variable rate increase from 5.20% to 5.45%, and the rate for buy-to-let customers - the offset variable investment housing loan rate - will increase frm 5.60% to 5.85%. These will take effect at the same time as those on Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank's residential rates.

 

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.