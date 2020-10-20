HSBC enhances protection benefits

"By introducing our new online health service we hope to help our customers meet with a remote GP virtually in the comfort of their own home."

HSBC has announced that new and existing protection policyholders in the UK will now receive additional physical and mental health benefits.

The virtual value-added health services are free to HSBC policyholders who have purchased their policy through an external intermediary.

The new service will provide customers with medical assistance and wellbeing support accessible through an HSBC Life Online Health Services App.

The additional free benefits for policyholders include:

• 24/7 remote GP consultations;

• Mental health support with counsellors, psychologists and therapists who specialise in cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT);

• Private prescriptions without the need to visit a clinic;

• Second Medical Opinion to check a diagnosis, answer questions and receive advice on treatment options;

• Physiotherapy to restore movement and function, including an initial assessment, personalised treatment plan and up to 8 video call physiotherapy consultations a year;

• Health MOT testing the status of over 20 health markers.

Mark Hussein, CEO of HSBC Life, said: “Covid-19 has changed the traditional view of how we think of face-to-face medical appointments. By introducing our new online health service we hope to help our customers meet with a remote GP virtually in the comfort of their own home.

Our new service also provides customers with access to a second medical opinion, which means they can have a further consultation on treatment options with a UK-based medical specialist. It is essential that we diversify our product offering in the current environment and evolve to provide our customers with the best service possible.”