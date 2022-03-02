Just Mortgages announce business protection training for brokers

Self-employed advisers from both Just Mortgages and sister-wealth advice firm, Just Wealth, attended the two-day course, which trained them in both the mechanics of business protection and how to approach clients to have these conversations.

Some advisers have been reluctant to advise on business protection, so part of the course was dedicated to building the advisers’ confidence. There is a significant financial opportunity for those who advise on business protection, as the average case size is £6,500.

Designed by Sian Musial, training manager at Just Mortgages, the course helps advisers approach the subject of business protection with their business-owner clients.

She explained: “Business protection is an essential, yet under-used aspect of running a business. Part of the reason for this is that advisers can find these conversations difficult to approach.

“As the adviser, you are moving from the living room to the boardroom. This can be a difficult transition and the way advisers approach the client also needs to be different.

“By giving our advisers the tools they need, they can feel confident having these conversations with their clients who own businesses.

Sian concludes: “These courses are the latest benefit for our advisers, and we will continue to offer them to all other advisers who want to improve their advice.”