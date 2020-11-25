LifeQuote launches new protection comparison service

"We’ve had feedback from advisers that confirmed they want an easy way to compare product features."

LifeQuote’s new product comparison service, SmartCompare is now available to Quilter advisers, linked to their insurer panel.

The new tool allows advisers to compare insurer product features, either as a standalone tool, or linked to personalised quotes and premiums from the LifeQuote panel.

SmartCompare will be available to the wider intermediary community in early 2021.

Neil McCarthy, CCO at LifeQuote, said: “We’ve had feedback from advisers that confirmed they want an easy way to compare product features.

“With SmartCompare, advisers simply choose the insurers and products they would like to review, and all the key components that advisers typically evaluate products on are summarised on screen and in an easily accessible report that can be saved as part of their product research. In addition we have included our actual experience in relation to insurer’s immediate acceptance rates and percentage of applications declined.”

Gemma Harle, managing director of Quilter Financial Planning, added: “We are always looking for tools that can help our advisers focus on protection, and support their advice decisions when trying to assess product quality and value. We like the simplicity of this across all product areas and see it as great value for busy advisers.”