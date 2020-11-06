FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
LV= to extend Covid-19 payment breaks

Amy Loddington
6th November 2020
Protection specialist LV= is extending its payment break option for customers unable to pay premiums because of the Coronavirus crisis to April 2021.

LV= introduced payment breaks in April across its income protection, critical illness, life insurance and business protection policies to support members experiencing financial difficulties.

Initially granting payment breaks gradually up to three months, LV= has increased the limit to six months.

Payment breaks are funded by the LV= Member Support Fund, an initiative to help LV= customers experiencing financial hardship.

Members on a payment break will maintain their policy and level of cover, so that they can continue to access services and make a claim. To be eligible, the member should have a policy that's been in force for 12 months or more, a good history of payment, less than 3 months of arrears, and a signficant drop or pause to their income.

Another option available to LV= customers is a payment reduction, where the level of cover and premium can be adjusted over a six-month period to ensure that people won’t have to go without cover.

Debbie Kennedy, Protection Director at LV=, said:

“As the coronavirus crisis continues, we will constantly review our payment break option and other initiatives to ensure that LV= members are supported during this turbulent time.

“LV= were the first to offer payment holidays in the protection market, recognising that the effects of the pandemic could impact people in many ways. It is important that those opting for a payment break should still retain their level of cover during this time, allowing them to fall back on support services that we offer should they need it.”

