Regulation

Complaints management tool launches for financial services firms

Rozi Jones
|
3rd July 2020
business adviser paper tech
EQ, formerly Equiniti, is launching a new automated complaints management product for the financial services industry.

EQ Complaints Professional provides immediate and ongoing compliance with FCA complaints and case management regulations.

The solution’s automation and machine-learning capabilities will ensure companies meet regulatory requirements to a higher and more consistent standard, eliminating the risk of rule breaches. By streamlining operations, it will also allow staff to focus more on individuals, to achieve better customer engagement and outcomes.

The cloud-based solution provides firms with secure SaaS functionality and its scalable model allows EQ to tailor the service to individual businesses to suit the level of customer interaction.

Andrew Edler, managing director of EQ Charter, commented: “We are delighted to bring this exciting new product to market which will allow financial services companies to strengthen customer engagement while complying with the significant regulatory burdens they face. Our products and services will help optimise their continued compliance with FCA regulations, and give them greater capacity to focus on providing an excellent customer experience.

“This product will enable businesses to streamline their operations, reduce cost, minimise compliance risk while improving how they engage with their customer base.”

