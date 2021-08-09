FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Regulation

FCA fines financial adviser £1.3m for pension transfer failings

Rozi Jones
|
9th August 2021
FCA new

The FCA has banned and fined a financial adviser almost £1.3m for pension transfer advice failings.

 

 

 

Geoffrey Edward Armin of Retirement and Pension Planning Services (RPPS) has referred the decision to the Upper Tribunal and any outcome is therefore provisional pending the trial.

The FCA decided to fine Armin £1,284,523 and ban him from any senior management role in relation to any regulated activities. He has also been banned from advising consumers on pension transfers and pension opt outs.

The regulator's investigation found that Armin advised 422 customers on the transfer of their defined benefit pensions into alternative pension arrangements, including 183 members of the British Steel Pensions Scheme – 174 of whom transferred out of the scheme following his recommendation.

The FCA says Armin was "seriously incompetent" when advising on defined benefit pension transfers. The Authority found that he failed to obtain the necessary information required to assess the suitability of a pension transfer and also disregarded information including customers’ financial situation, income needs throughout retirement, and how their existing pension benefits compared to the proposed alternative.

In some cases, he only informed customers of the consequences of their decision to forego the valuable guaranteed benefits offered by their defined benefit pension after they had already transferred out of the scheme.

The total value of transfers on which Armin advised was £125m, £74m of which related to the British Steel Pension Scheme. The average transfer value for customers was approximately £298,000.

Armin's firm, RPPS, received £2.2m in fees for all defined benefit pension transfer advice, 55% (approximately £1.2m) of which was retained by RPPS and Armin.

As Armin has contested the decision, the Upper Tribunal will now determine what, if any, is the appropriate action for the FCA to take.

Related articles
More from Regulation
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.