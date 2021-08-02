Alternative Bridging strengthens service proposition

"They both have great expertise and are genuinely committed to going above and beyond to deliver excellent results for brokers and borrowers"

Alternative Bridging Corporation has strengthened its service proposition with the recruitment of a new underwriter and case manager.

Kalpna Patel joins Alternative Bridging as an underwriter, bringing with her more than 27 years’ experience in customer facing lending and underwriting roles at Santander.

Maria Mcilroy joins as a case manager to help facilitate the smooth and swift processing of applications. Maria has experience across many industries and has spent the last seven years working for broker firms St James’s Place and Mortgage Advice Bureau.

Stephen Meller, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, said: “Outstanding service is such an important part of what we do at Alternative Bridging and that can only be possible with an experienced and committed team. So, it’s great news for brokers that we are continuing to invest in that team with the recruitment of Kalpna and Maria. They both have great expertise and are genuinely committed to going above and beyond to deliver excellent results for brokers and borrowers – I know they will fit in very well.”

Kalpna Patel commented: “Alternative Bridging has such a strong reputation in property lending. I’m really pleased to join the team and looking forward to contributing to further enhancing that reputation by helping even more borrowers.”

Maria Mcilroy added: “In whatever role I’ve had, I’ve always been committed to delivering a great service to customers. I’m looking forward to using my experience of working on the broker side of transactions to help Alternative Bridging continue to deliver the outstanding standards of service for which it already has such a strong reputation.”