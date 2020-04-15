Alternative Bridging utilises technology to continue new lending

"We cannot say it is business as normal but regardless of social distancing, we are open for business"

Alternative Bridging Corporation has introduced new processes to enable it to continue providing new lending throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

The lender has centralised its processes and is requesting all enquiries to be directed to a central email address and telephone number. It is then using video link technology on Microsoft Teams, Zoom and WhatsApp to carry out face-to-face conversations with brokers and clients.

Brokers should send new proposals to the Central Office email address at hello@alternativebridging.co.uk or call 0208 349 5190. Brokers wishing to talk through their case over video link can send their contact details and arrange a time to speak with the team.

Jonathan Rubins, director at Alternative Bridging, commented: “We cannot say it is business as normal but regardless of social distancing, we are open for business, albeit at least two-metres apart, to provide bridging loans and development finance, backed up by exemplary service, throughout these difficult times.

“Adapting to change and continuing to support our introducers is what we have done so for almost 30 years and remains our top priority. We continued to lend without interruption through 9/11, the fallout from the banking crisis of 2008 and Brexit. We did it then, we will do it now, and we will do it tomorrow!”