Black & White Bridging announces two new appointments

Black & White Bridging, the newly rebranded specialist lender, has announced its first two external appointments with the hiring of Heather Hancock as senior underwriter and Oliver Bland as relationship manager.

Earlier this week, regional lender Bath & West Finance announced its rebrand to Black & White Bridging - a new nationwide lender led by commercial director, Damien Druce.

Heather joins from Optimum Credit where she was involved in establishing and implementing the back office function, including credit policies and underwriting processes. Prior to that, she spent six years at Bank of Ireland where she held a mandate within the specialist lending team.

Oliver has extensive experience in the bridging market across both front and back end functions. He joins from Interbridge where he combined underwriting with relationship management. Previous experience includes creating and leading the property team at Funding Options and underwriting and portfolio management at West One.

Commercial Director, Damien Druce, said: “We are delighted to welcome Heather and Oliver. They bring a vast store of experience and knowledge to the Black & White team. Both have worked closely with the intermediary channel and understand the importance of balancing introducers’ requirements against the need for a fair but robust underwriting stance.

"Black & White Bridging aims to show brokers that they no longer have to accept poor service, withdrawn offers with little or no explanation or reoffers where interest rates have been hiked. We stand for providing a simple service with no grey areas and where brokers and their clients can expect only the highest standards and complete consistency throughout the process. Heather and Oliver’s expertise will be a crucial ingredient in bringing our vision of a completely transparent, black and white bridging proposition to the intermediary sector."