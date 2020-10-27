Brightstar rolls out Yabber call monitoring technology

"We launched with Yabber Global in April as we recognised the power of AI in analysing calls and providing better informed development feedback to our people."

The Brightstar Group has announced a further roll-out of the Yabber Global call monitoring and training platform.

The specialist distributor will use Yabber to monitor and score all calls as part of its Approach to Customer Excellence (ACE) programme, which has been embedded within the business to measure and improve all aspects of the service it delivers.

In April, Brightstar agreed a deal with Yabber Global to introduce a more sophisticated approach to regulatory call monitoring and training. Since then it has scanned, reviewed and scored more than 6,000 minutes from over 250 fact find and regulatory calls.

The Yabber platform combines Artificial Intelligence and real contact centre experience to analyse customer telephone interactions to identify opportunities for further training and development, as well as providing assurance that customers are being treated fairly and all compliance requirements are being met.

Brightstar is rolling out the technology to monitor more of its calls as part of its ongoing commitment to continuing to set new standards of training and professionalism in the specialist distribution sector.

Rob Jupp, CEO at The Brightstar Group, said: “We launched with Yabber Global in April as we recognised the power of AI in analysing calls and providing better informed development feedback to our people. It’s proven to be a real success in helping us to ensure consistent high standards across the teams, particularly with people working from home. So, it made sense to roll out the technology to support our ACE programme and the ongoing development of our people and our service.”

Brian Pitt, CEO at Yabber Global, added: “I’m really pleased that Brightstar has seen the benefits of Yabber so soon into our relationship with them and how the combination of technology and human expertise can enhance the service it delivers to intermediaries and customers. Yabber can support regulatory monitoring, customer service measurement and training as well as providing the additional benefits of truly independent reporting to help businesses improve standards. At a time when more staff are working from home, which is continuing to challenge us all, our services are proving to add value to customer service teams, as working with Brightstar has proven.”