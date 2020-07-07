Complete FS adds Signature Property Finance to panel

"Our bridging and property development finance business is continuing to grow"

Complete FS has added short term property finance specialist, Signature Property Finance, to its panel.

Tony Gilbertson, Signature CEO, commented: “Winning a place on the Complete FS panel is great news for us and an endorsement of the quality service we provide, which reflects our ethos of always doing what we say we will.

“We offer a national service, delivered locally by relationship managers with knowledge of their local markets across England, Scotland and Wales, which can make all the difference, when a broker approaches Complete FS with a quirky deal that doesn’t quite fit the normal pattern.

“We’re excited by the opportunity to work with Complete FS and help their brokers get more deals done, confident in the knowledge we have the funds to support their efforts and we’re ready to lend to those who recognise short term property finance is a viable financial tool.

“Our first deal with Complete FS completed within just two weeks of our appointment and highlights the strengths that make our offering so compelling.

“The deal provided a £300,000 capital raising loan against an unencumbered residential investment property for an experienced property landlord who was fed up with lenders that initially agree to provide funding, but backtrack having not fully understood his personal circumstances.

“This property professional was introduced to Complete FS, who approached Signature for support, recognising our commitment to delivering deals on the same terms as agreed at the outset, would provide the client with the funds he needed, when he needed them.”

Phil Jay, director at Complete FS, added: “It is good to work with lenders of Signature’s calibre, who understand what it takes to get a deal over the line. We were impressed with their team, their products and the high quality service they deliver, regardless of the loan size.

“Appointing Signature to the Complete FS panel makes perfect sense and I’m looking forward to seeing how this relationship grows.

“Our bridging and property development finance business is continuing to grow, which requires pragmatic lenders who follow through on deals, to sustain it as we leave the current crisis behind.”