Enra launches graduate training scheme

Enra Specialist Finance has launched its first graduate scheme.

The six graduates who started this week are joining different areas of the business within the lending, finance and operations functions.

Enra has previously appointed individual graduates, but this is the first time it has run a scheme of this kind.

Each graduate will have a tailored development plan which outlines their learning journey for the next 12 months and creates a foundation for their early career within the business. The graduates will be permanent employees, and each will be supported by a mentor throughout their first year in the business.

Enra also announced that the first quarter of 2021 saw its highest lending ever. Under the West One lending brand, completions levels rose to £309m in Q1, up 37% on the same quarter last year at £225m.

Stephen Hogg, chief operating officer, commented: “Enra has always been committed to building a robust and knowledgeable team that can provide great service to our customers and intermediary partners.

“This graduate scheme represents a really positive step for us, as we’re bringing in a mass of new talent into the business to power future growth, and at the same time giving six bright young people their first start in our industry. I am looking forward to watching them develop in their new roles.”