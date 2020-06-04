Hope Capital launches discounted rate product

"We’ve listened to our brokers and borrowers and understood their need for a new, flexible, affordable and accessible product."

Hope Capital has launched a new discounted rate loan, with lower interest rates for the first six months.

The loan is designed to help borrowers achieve the balance between affordability, optimal loan amount on day one, cashflow and LTV.

Initial rates start from 0.54% per month and the loan is available on serviced or part-serviced loans with a minimum 12-month term.

The new product is part of the new Hope Capital Custom Collection, launched last week, which comprises six different products, features and options.

Jonathan Sealey, CEO of Hope Capital, said: “We’ve listened to our brokers and borrowers and understood their need for a new, flexible, affordable and accessible product. We’re excited to be launching the discounted rate product which helps us meet the needs of our customers.

“Naturally, the Hope Capital team works closely with brokers and borrowers to create a loan that best suits the borrowers needs and circumstances, being flexible and transparent throughout the process.”