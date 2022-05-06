HTB boosts specialist mortgages team with senior appointments

Sally Wright has been promoted to the head of intermediary distribution, while Andrea Glasgow joins HTB to take up the position of head of new business – specialist mortgages. Both will report into HTB’s managing director – specialist mortgages, Louisa Sedgwick.

Sally becomes head of intermediary distribution, having previously held the role of head of propositions in the specialist mortgages division. Sally joined HTB in 2021 from Vida Homeloans, where she was formerly head of sales. Prior to that, she was a corporate sales manager at the specialist lender.

She is tasked with widening the Bank’s distribution footprint and developing greater relationships with larger distributors across the specialist finance sector.

Meanwhile, Andrea takes up responsibility for heading-up new business, supporting existing and new brokers with the Bank’s specialist lending proposition, including buy-to-let, semi commercial and bridging finance solutions.

Louisa Sedgwick, managing director – specialist mortgages at Hampshire Trust Bank, commented:

“I am absolutely delighted to announce these new appointments. Sally and Andrea have excellent track records and I’m confident they will flourish in their new roles, galvanising the teams to meet the Banks’ ambitious targets.

“HTB’s Specialist Mortgages division is undergoing significant growth and looks set to maintain and exceed its current trajectory in lending over the coming months. These appointments will support our growth plans for 2022 and beyond.”

Sally Wright, head of intermediary distribution, Specialist Mortgages at Hampshire Trust Bank, said:

“We have been steadily growing HTB’s intermediary distribution over the past few years in a controlled and sustainable way. I’m delighted to take on this new opportunity, managing both existing relationships as well as bringing new distributors on board as we look to further expand our footprint.”

Andrea Glasgow, head of new business – specialist mortgages at Hampshire Trust Bank, added:

“I can honestly say that HTB is one of the most dynamic, and exciting places to work in our industry. We have a fantastic proposition and team – all of whom are committed to supporting our ever-increasing broker base and providing excellent service. There’s a reason we’ve won the Business Moneyfacts Best Service award three years in a row!

“I know Louisa has big plans for the future and I look forward to playing my part in supporting the team in making them happen.”