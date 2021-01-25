Loans Warehouse adds Glenhawk to bridging panel

Loans Warehouse has expanded its bridging panel with the addition of Glenhawk for regulated and unregulated deals.

Glenhawk launched its first regulated bridging product last year and will now join Loans Warehouse's panel alongside United Trust Bank, Octane Capital and LendInvest.

Nick Hilton, managing director at Glenhawk, said: “We are excited to have partnered with Loans Warehouse. We have been really impressed by the way they have such a client centric approach, always putting the client’s needs first, ensuring fairness and transparency at all stages of the process.

"The business has an impressive infrastructure and Matt and his team have some of the best knowledge in the industry, specifically in regulated and unregulated bridging, meaning we can collaboratively act very decisively and quickly for the best possible outcome for the client. They are great to work with and we are really looking forward to building on the momentum we have achieved in recent months.”

Sam Busfield, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, added: “We are delighted to welcome Glenhawk to our panel.

“As Loans Warehouse starts to work with more mortgage networks in 2021 it is key that we have a bridging team and panel that has the same skills and reputation as that earned by their second charge colleagues.

“Increasing and improving our lender panel and headcount are therefore key to our 2021 distribution plans.”