FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Marcus Dussard leaves Castle Trust for HTB

Dussard joins from Castle Trust, where he was director of sales.

Rozi Jones
|
6th February 2020
Marcus Dussard Castle Trust
"Frankly, Marcus is a rainmaker within the specialist mortgage market and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to secure his talents."

Hampshire Trust Bank has appointed Marcus Dussard as sales director of its specialist mortgages division.

Dussard joins from Castle Trust, where he was director of sales, and will take up his appointment later this year.

Charles McDowell, managing director of specialist mortgages, commented: “Frankly, Marcus is a rainmaker within the specialist mortgage market and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to secure his talents. He will add further momentum to a business which is already growing exponentially.

“Of course, talent attracts talent and our vision is to be a magnet for the very best within the industry. When I look across our mortgages division, I’m proud to lead a team of specialists unrivalled in their capabilities. Despite our rapid growth, we are confident that we can continue to deliver the exceptional service and support our brokers expect from us.”

Dussard said: “The industry has really started to sit up and take notice of HTB and the impact it is having on the specialist market. The opportunity to work in a team which combines energetic, intelligent leadership, a compelling proposition and exceptional people is hard to resist. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in as part of this high performing team and being part of the next exciting stage in HTB’s development plan.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.