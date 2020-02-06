Marcus Dussard leaves Castle Trust for HTB

"Frankly, Marcus is a rainmaker within the specialist mortgage market and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to secure his talents."

Hampshire Trust Bank has appointed Marcus Dussard as sales director of its specialist mortgages division.

Dussard joins from Castle Trust, where he was director of sales, and will take up his appointment later this year.

Charles McDowell, managing director of specialist mortgages, commented: “Frankly, Marcus is a rainmaker within the specialist mortgage market and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to secure his talents. He will add further momentum to a business which is already growing exponentially.

“Of course, talent attracts talent and our vision is to be a magnet for the very best within the industry. When I look across our mortgages division, I’m proud to lead a team of specialists unrivalled in their capabilities. Despite our rapid growth, we are confident that we can continue to deliver the exceptional service and support our brokers expect from us.”

Dussard said: “The industry has really started to sit up and take notice of HTB and the impact it is having on the specialist market. The opportunity to work in a team which combines energetic, intelligent leadership, a compelling proposition and exceptional people is hard to resist. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in as part of this high performing team and being part of the next exciting stage in HTB’s development plan.”