New Leaf partners with Norton Broker Services

New Leaf Distribution has today announced a partnership with Norton Broker Services to enhance its secured loan offering.

25th January 2022
The addition to the network offers New Leaf ARs access to Norton’s whole-of-market secured lending panel.

Chris Nairn, Director of Mortgage Compliance at New Leaf Distribution Ltd, said:

“Norton Broker Services fits into our advice model perfectly and allows advisors to provide a wide range of options to their clients. I particularly liked the service offering that will be provided and look forward to a long and rewarding relationship.”

Paul Stringer, Director of Norton Finance and Mortgages, said:

“We’re delighted to have been added to the New Leaf Distribution network. The partnership allows us to open up more opportunities for their ARs to advise on second charges and utilise our unsecured offering too. New Leaf have a fantastic reputation in the industry and we’re happy to be part of their offering.

