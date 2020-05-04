New short-term lender expands senior team

"We are confident that demand from developers will return once the lockdown measures are eased and they can get back to work in earnest."

New short-term lender, Atelier Capital Partners, has appointed for senior hires to its credit and risk team.

Atelier has appointed three senior investment managers: Alan MacLeod, who joins from Santander Real Estate Finance, Matthew Measures, who joins from Hampshire Trust Bank, and Anthony Dobinson, who joins from Wellesley Group.

Atelier has also appointed Samantha Londerville as an investment manager, who joins from Laurentian Bank of Canada where she was a credit analyst.

Atelier Capital Partners launched in January 2020 and offers a range of short-term and development finance solutions for a term of up to 24 months to professional small and medium-sized residential developers and property companies.

The lender’s focus is primarily on schemes and assets on brownfield sites that support urban regeneration and the ‘upcycling’ of UK real estate assets. It lends for land acquisition, light and heavy refurbishment, development, auction and more general commercial purposes.

Graham Emmett, chief investment officer at Atelier Capital Partners, commented: “Despite these extraordinary times, we are confident that demand from developers will return once the lockdown measures are eased and they can get back to work in earnest. We have continued with our planned hires over the past two months, bolstering our credit and risk team, and I’m pleased to welcome Alan, Matthew, Anthony and Samantha onboard.

“While we expect uncertainty and flux in the short-term, there is one constant in the UK property market and that is the supply deficit and the need to build homes. To that end, we have put in place structures to enable our existing borrowers to access funds and continue to build and are open for new loan business. Our offering provides developers who require the funding with certainty over deal execution, which is important during these uncertain times.”