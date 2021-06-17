Norton launches regulated bridging department and secures Masthaven partnership

"We want to take the pressure from your traditional mortgage adviser and let us assist with the advice as well as packaging enquiries through to completion."

Norton Broker Services has lauched a regulated bridging advice desk for intermediaries whilst also being added to Masthaven's Premier Panel.

Norton recently launched its bridging department and has now introduced a regulated bridging offering to the intermediary market.

Sonny Gosai, senior sales and development manager at Norton Group, said: “It made sense for us to take this direction. With the large demand within the regulated bridging space and our personal experience, we want to take the pressure from your traditional mortgage adviser and let us assist with the advice as well as packaging enquiries through to completion. Having experienced CeMap Qualified advisers within the group it makes perfect sense."

Commenting on Norton's partnership with Masthaven, Sonny added: "We are proud to be aligned with such an established and respected Bank. The recent changes by Masthaven to include their lowest ever bridging rate are a breath of fresh air."

Richard Deacon, sales director at Masthaven Bank, commented: “Bridging loans are an often overlooked solution that can be hugely beneficial to borrowers in certain cases. We’ve always had a close relationship with Norton and its great news that they will be providing a vital service, educating borrowers on these short-term lending options and providing them with the guidance they need to find a product that’s right for them.

“The launch of this service has come at the perfect time and reflects the growing levels of demand for bridging products we’ve seen over the last year. Bridging has been a crucial problem-solving tool for borrowers looking to meet stamp duty deadlines or negotiate complex chain breaks, and bridging products will undoubtedly remain important as the mortgage market continues to support borrowers in their home buying journeys.”