Roma Finance enhances criteria amid rebrand

Roma Finance has rebranded across all channels and has also enhanced its short-term lending criteria.

The lender has increased loan amounts on development finance to £2 million and reducing bridging and refurbishment finance rates at 60% LTV to 0.65% and 0.85% respectively.

Rates across the commercial bridging range have also been reduced, now starting at 0.99% or 0.90% for semi-commercial.

In addition, Roma has also enhanced its AVM criteria on bridging finance for both purchase and refinance. These changes now allow applications up to 70% LTV and enhanced loan sizes of up to £500,000.

Founder Scott Marshall said: “Our new logo, brand and vision shows how far we’ve come since I set up the business 13 years ago, named after my late grandparents Rose and Max. We had one employee and one desk. Now we are 35 strong with representation throughout mainland UK.

“Our new brand is modern, approachable and professional and marks another step forward in achieving our ambitious growth strategy, which puts people not property at the heart of our business.

“Roma’s lending less ordinary includes personalised underwriting, a collaborative approach with brokers and their customers, and flexibility for applicants with unconventional circumstances.”