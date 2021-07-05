FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Second charge market continues recovery with second month of growth: FLA

Rozi Jones
|
5th July 2021
grow growth plant increase
"The second charge mortgage market reported a second consecutive month of growth in May, and new business volumes increased by 12% in the first five months of 2021."

The second charge mortgage market saw growth for the second consecutive month in May, according to the latest figures from the Finance & Leasing Association.

In May 2021, second charge lending volumes increased by 293% compared to the same month in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

New business volumes have now increased by 12% in the first five months of 2021.

Fiona Hoyle, director of consumer and mortgage finance and inclusion at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market reported a second consecutive month of growth in May, and new business volumes increased by 12% in the first five months of 2021.

"The improvement in consumer confidence means the market expects to see the recovery in new business continue during the second half of 2021.”

 

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.