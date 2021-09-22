Together appoints development finance originations director

"Chris’s vast experience in real estate, and his energy and commitment to the UK property market will be a massive benefit to our business."

Together has appointed Chris Taylor as an originations director to drive its development finance business.

An experienced real estate investor and consultant, Chris moved into property 15 years ago, joining national estate agency Countrywide on its management scheme, later taking up a senior position turning around underperforming branches.

In 2009, Chris was appointed an investment project manager at MCR Property Group, where he was a fund manager and managing director of regency residential, the group’s housing development division.

Chris said: “I’m excited about my new role, which will involve working in partnership with developers across the UK to make sure that we can provide them with the products and service they need to deliver their projects on time and on budget – to help them realise their ambitions.

“I have had a great relationship with Together, even before joining the business. The group is known and respected for building relationships with developers and having hands-on underwriters, who really understand their customers. The business has increased its development finance offering considerably over the past few years and I’m really looking forward to helping grow the loan book in the future.”

Andrew Charnley, director of credit and portfolio, added: “Chris’s vast experience in real estate, and his energy and commitment to the UK property market will be a massive benefit to our business. He will help to fulfil not only our growth plans and ambitions, but the ambitions of developers up and down the country who are helping drive the UK’s economy post-pandemic and we’re delighted to welcome Chris to the team.”