11 ways broker firms can drive traffic to their website – Part 2

If you’re looking for ways to drive traffic to your website, you’ve come to the right place and here’s Part 2 of my tips.

#6 Website landing pages

These come hand in hand with campaigns that you run throughout the year. They are the click-through data capture pages, usually from ads or emails, with highly targeting messaging designed to convert your prospects to leads.

#7 Guest blogging or posting

Guest posting shows that you’re active in your community, it’s a great way to link back to your site too. There will be sites where your target audience is actively searching for mortgage products, so think about drafting some useful content and send a proposal to the site or blog.

You could also get active on message boards, or other sites like Quora or top mortgage blogs, where your audience is asking questions to the community. This way you can give helpful advice on posts and in turn generate traffic to your site. Say you come across posts about affordability, you could link them to a calculator on your site and offer a no strings attached free consultation.

#8 On-site SEO

Search engine optimisation. You’ll be seeing this on the top of every marketer’s list.

If you’re new to SEO here’s a quick low down- On-site SEO is optimizing elements on your website so that you can rank higher and get more relevant traffic from search engines. So where do you start? With your content.

Search engines serve users high-quality content based on their search query. So if your content is optimised by search keywords that borrowers are looking for, the search will serve your website.

However, it all boils down to really knowing your target audience and what they’re looking for. So, ask yourself what is it your audience cares about and make that a part of your content strategy. You could look at a cluster topic approach. This way you’ll be meeting customer needs by addressing their pain points and increase your ranking and in turn your web traffic.

#9 Refreshing content

You might have some old blog posts on your site that you haven’t touched for a while. A great way to remain relevant and rank high is to upgrade your existing content, so it’s as good as new.

Search engines like “new” and fresh content. You can do this by adding images, gifs, infographics or even verify your content with external sources or quotes. You can also interlink with newer on-site content to boost your site structure.

If you’ve structured your content into clusters this will also help ranking when you add internal links to pillar pages. This way your audience will stay on-site for longer and even give up their email address for the bonus content downloads.

#10 Competitions

If you’re looking for a quick boost, you could try out a competition. You can open this to current customers and new prospects by promoting it via email and social media.

Doing something like this can be relatively simple, as long as you have a sound plan to keep the buzz around the offering- else it’ll fall flat.

#11 Content freebies

Something that borrowers find useful is helpful guides and articles or posts about the mortgage process. Downloadable how-to guides, FAQs and PDFs can generate leads and traffic to your site.

At first, you might be thinking about jargon busters, calculators (check out ours) or your own FAQs when a borrower is looking for a mortgage. When they move further through the funnel you’ll be thinking about webinars, customer testimonials and checklists- the list goes on!

Mapping content to customer journey stage will help guide your prospects through the sales funnel and convert them into leads.

BONUS

#12 Retargeting ads

Ok, so this one will help you bring any customers who churn back to your website.

Ever been to a website and been followed by the products or services you took a look at on that site? That’s retargeting for you, and it contributes to driving up your website traffic.

Most buyers will come to your site many times before submitting a form or buying a mortgage product from you. Retargeting is a strategy used to help bring these people back to your site to help you increase conversions.

You can run retargeting campaigns off specific pages on your site. So, if a borrower has come to your site and hasn’t converted your ad could show them a helpful guide to pull them back in. Once set up its runs in the background for you, so all you have to do is test to see what converts the most customers and optimise!

And there you have it, your own list of how broker firms can drive traffic to their website.