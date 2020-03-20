764,000 reasons to build a strong online presence

"There are many thousands of potential clients going online to seek out a broker who can help them overcome previous credit issues"

You may have recently seen some of the findings from Pepper Money’s latest Adverse Credit Study, which estimated that there are 1.34 million people in the UK with adverse credit who are looking to buy a property in the next 12 months.

According to the research, 11% of people with adverse credit in the last three years intend to buy a home to live in in the next 12 months, while 6% want to purchase a Buy to Let property with the intention of renting it out.

This means that the potential adverse credit mortgage market stands at 1.34 million people and this presents considerable opportunity for you and your business to help a larger number of clients realise their true potential when it comes to buying a property.

The good news is that the majority of these people already recognise the benefits of professional advice. The research found that 57% of adults with adverse credit in the last three years who are looking to purchase a property in the next 12 months would seek advice from a mortgage broker, a number which has increased from 40% in the last study six months ago.

It equates to nearly 764,000 potential clients who have recently experienced adverse credit, want to buy a property and want advice from a broker.

So, how can you reach these people to let them know the options that are available to them?

The research found that, when it comes to finding a broker, 54% say they would carry out online research, which is up from 49% in the last report.

Just over a third (34%) say they have an existing relationship with a mortgage broker, and this is down from 44% last autumn.

It seems then, that there are many thousands of potential clients going online to seek out a broker who can help them overcome previous credit issues and achieve their future ambitions and this is a strong argument to work on developing the online presence for your business.

In recent years, we have seen the emergence of many online credit management organisations that give borrowers access to their credit file and information on how they can improve their credit score. These businesses are spending a lot of money to raise awareness amongst consumers and send them online, so make the most of this audience and make it clear that you can provide a solution.

You don’t need a massive budget – there are many free resources online that can help you to build your own strategy and approach to focus content on niche engaging keywords. A clear and professional website, with pages and content that is configured in the right way, supported by client testimonials, and links from high tiered domain authority sites, is the aim. Supported with concise customer journeys to encourage lead generation. Top this with some email and social media marketing to spread the word could help more potential clients to find you and give you the opportunity to help them.