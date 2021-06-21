A piecemeal approach to green mortgages

"We believe the focus is far too heavily on new-build when second-hand homes dominate and require the most immediate action."

Understandably, there is a lot of noise about the environment at present particularly in terms of carbon emissions and the ways and means the UK Government is, and perhaps should, be using in order to get to its global targets.

The recent G7 meeting in Cornwall was supposed to set the next steps but, listening to the views of environmental campaigners, it’s clear that – despite protestations to the contrary – Governments of the major economies on this planet need probably to be moving further and faster.

In a very small way, the ‘activity’ in the UK housing market might be seen as a microcosm for what is happening on a larger scale. Government grants to improve the energy efficiency of the UK housing stock are all well and good but people need to still fund a large part of the work themselves.

There has been a lot of noise around the introduction of ‘Green mortgages’ recently – products focused on rewarding borrowers who are either fortunate to already have an energy-efficient home, or are willing to spend the money to get their properties up to that level.

For that there tends to be cashback available, potentially a cheaper product fee and rates round about the same level, so there could be a slight saving here. However, what we tend not to consider in all of this is that for a large proportion of the UK housing stock, getting them to a level C or above is going to be nigh on impossible or incredibly expensive.

Much of our housing is Victorian and those houses were built to certain standards but they were not built with energy efficiency or EPC ratings in mind and therefore the cost to get them anywhere near those levels is going to be significant. A slight remortgage cashback incentive is not going to be enough to do it.

And those older houses are not going away. For consumers anything that brings their monthly mortgage amount down is going to be welcomed but this is a much bigger issue and if the Government is serious about making this work it undoubtedly needs to think far bigger, wider and more all-encompassing, which probably means much bigger incentives for homeowners to get on with that work.

At the moment this all feels too piecemeal. There should be an opportunity for lender engagement with advisers to look at mortgage options, and to also have industry representatives talking to Government about what is required and what will work in terms of securing better, more energy efficient homes. From this network’s perspective, we believe the focus is far too heavily on new-build when second-hand homes dominate and require the most immediate action.

It’s like the rule of marginal gains but when you’re functioning at 50% rather than 99.99%. In other words, it’s when you require big shifts to get closer to your goal but the measures that are introduced are only shifting you forward in a miniscule, often imperceptible manner.

The same might be said for what is happening with the issue of cladding. Clearly, the fact that many thousands of people live in homes with what is now regarded as dangerous cladding is not the fault of those homeowners, but they are being expected to fund people 24/7 to ensure their properties don’t catch fire and they’re also being asked to fund large chunks of the work to replace it.

At the same time, the Government has just provided home purchasers with a 14-month-long billion-pound stamp duty tax break, which also includes landlords and investment purchasers. It is perhaps no wonder that some might think we have our priorities wrong here.

We will all be acutely aware that these are unprecedented times but to have legislation on the fly seems pointless. Especially when it comes to housing, where we should be adopting 20-year horizons not short-termism.

So, while we can welcome Green initiatives in the housing and mortgage space, the reality is that they are unlikely to have much impact, and certainly not the kind of big, positive moves that are required in this space. A few quid in cashback, a couple of pound off the mortgage fee, and the same rates, is not going to move the dial enough, and until the Government grasp that, we’ll continue to see little progress made.