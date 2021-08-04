Additional layers of complexity emerge in the buy-to-let market

"It has many different moving parts and additional layers of complexity will continue to emerge from an economic landscape which never sits still and a progressive housing market."

The specialist lending arena is a constantly evolving space from a product, criteria, policy and service perspective, meaning it can be difficult for advisers who are not constantly doing this type of business to keep track. As a mortgage club, we are always looking to work with lenders who are flexible in their approach and able to adapt to ever-changing market conditions, and that’s why we are constantly reviewing our lending panel.

Generally speaking, specialist lenders and smaller to medium-sized building societies have become the ‘go-to’ source of funding for portfolio landlords and those at the more professional end of the landlord spectrum. This is mainly due to limitations from the mainstream lending community when it comes to ICR, criteria, portfolio size – in terms of both number and value – unusual mortgage terms, underwriting capabilities, adverse credit, construction types, etc.

That’s not to suggest larger lenders are ignoring portfolio landlords. There are many highly competitive deals available on the high street to fit a number of more ‘straightforward’ buy-to-let scenarios. And it’s certainly no slur on them to suggest that smaller, more nimble lenders are better positioned from a funding and operational capacity to swiftly introduce new products and concepts to meet shifting landlord demands. It’s simply a reflection of how a robust, healthy and cohesive sector operates.

Flexibility is a key word in an increasingly multi-faceted mortgage market and research carried out by Smart Money People found that brokers consider complex buy-to-let lenders to be the most flexible with mortgage applications (96%) compared to any other mortgage sector. In comparison, mainstream buy-to-let lenders were rated 87% for flexibility. Overall, lenders across all categories scored a rating of 79% for flexibility. Comparing the two types of buy-to-let lending, brokers also rated the underwriting from complex buy-to-let lenders higher than mainstream buy-to-let lenders, with a rating of 50% compared to 32%. The overall average across all lenders was 51%.

Smart Money People also found a marked difference between broker satisfaction with speed for the two types of buy-to-let lender. Complex buy-to-let lenders were rated just 29% for their speed and mainstream buy-to-let lenders were rated 55% for speed. In turn, this shows a difference in how easy a broker thinks these lenders are to place an application with. Complex buy-to-let lenders were rated 67% compared to 80% for mainstream buy-to-let lender applications for ease by brokers.

This data demonstrates just how intricate the buy-to-let sector is. It has many different moving parts and additional layers of complexity will continue to emerge from an economic landscape which never sits still and a progressive housing market. Lenders of all shapes and sizes continue to make the buy-to-let world go around and help an array of landlords to navigate a plethora of property-related challenges. A vital conduit in ensuring that landlords gain access to the right solutions is of course the intermediary market, and the value of this advice process will only continue to grow.