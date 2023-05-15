FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Choose your lender carefully for self-employed using one year’s accounts

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, discusses anecdotal evidence from brokers that not all lenders are sticking to the criteria when it comes to underwriting an application for self-employed borrowers with one year’s accounts.

Related topics:  Blogs,  Mortgages
Paul Adams | Pepper Money
15th May 2023
Paul Adams Pepper
"Many lenders that advertise one-year’s accounts as a selling point will take a more cautious approach and instead base their affordability assessment on an average of the last two, or even three, years’ accounts."

Mortgage affordability continues to be a hot topic, particularly when it comes to the self-employed. According to data released by Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) earlier this year, prior to the Mini Budget in September 2022, 28% of mortgage enquiries from self-employed applicants were unable to achieve the loan size requested as they were considered unaffordable. Following the Mini Budget, this number rocketed by nearly a third (32%) to 37% of self-employed mortgage enquiries that were considered to be unaffordable.

One challenge for the self-employed is the requirement of many lenders to provide up to three years’ worth of accounts to demonstrate the financial stability of their business. However, this period takes us back to a period of Covid lockdowns and severely suppressed economic activity, which had a negative impact on the earnings of many small businesses.

A number of lenders offer the ability to assess self-employed income based on the latest year’s accounts, which can help to overcome this issue. However, the feedback we have heard from brokers is that not all lenders stick to the criteria when it comes to underwriting an application. If a self-employed customer’s accounts show a significant increase in income in the latest year compared to previous years, many lenders that advertise one-year’s accounts as a selling point will take a more cautious approach and instead base their affordability assessment on an average of the last two, or even three, years’ accounts.

This has been the experience of broker Manooch Suree from Zinga Financial Services, who recently spoke with Pepper Money regarding a case he placed with us. The customer wanted a lender that was able to base affordability on one year’s self-employed accounts as their business has suffered a dip in income during Covid. Manooch initially tried to place the case with a high street lender, only for it to be declined after a lengthy wait of two and a half months.

Manooch says: “This case is not unusual. We are seeing a lot of cases stuck with underwriting for a long time with high street lenders. It may fit their criteria on paper, but often their underwriting doesn’t reflect this, particularly in the current environment. One year’s accounts are a great example of this. So many lenders say they will do it, but it rarely works, and they can be picky, will look at figures from further down the line and ask for more information. Often the underwriting comes back several times asking for more things.

"A lot of business owners who want to use their latest year’s accounts do so because they may have struggled with a dip in income throughout Covid, or for other external reasons. So, it’s natural that they may also have picked up some credit blips during this time. However, a combination of one year’s accounts and adverse credit is often thrown out by other lenders."

The message for brokers is clear. If you are working with self-employed customers who want to use their latest year’s accounts to help them demonstrate affordability, choose your lender carefully – many lenders will say they do this, but not all of those lenders will reflect their published criteria in their underwriting, and this could cause added time, cost and frustration for you and your customer.

More like this
Latest from Commercial Reporter
Latest from Protection Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.