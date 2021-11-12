Digital footprints: How can this data put customers at risk

"Although we have grown accustomed to giving out this information online, being aware of what data we give is essential in a modern world."

A person’s digital footprint can reveal a lot about them. From the websites they visit to what they share online, it can highlight behavioural patterns and personality traits.

Combined with the personal information provided on the internet; a digital footprint is more detailed than people think. Every piece of information entered online reveals more about an individual’s identity. Writing comments on social media sites or signing up for newsletters, people may not realise how easily they are giving away their personal data. Consider how often people make payments and how many times they are asked for their contact information. Although we have grown accustomed to giving out this information online, being aware of what data we give is essential in a modern world.

More people are choosing to go online

In recent times, more individuals have turned to online means to carry out their tasks and responsibilities. During the pandemic and national lockdowns, online alternatives became essential parts of our lives. To avoid unnecessary contact, video calls were used over face-to-face meetings and emails instead of postal services. While everyone was fearful of the risks of leaving the house, an influx of online data was pushed through the internet. As people spend more time online, it is time to educate them on their digital footprints and protect the information they provide.

Digital footprints are more relevant than ever

Most online interactions require information to be given. As a business, how you safeguard this information from your customers is essential to your operations. With cases of identity theft already on the rise in the UK, protecting the data your customers give you online must be a priority. As consumers become more aware of their data

Tips for protecting your customer’s digital information:

• Only request and store the data your business really needs: This helps your customers feel at ease that they do not have to give away unnecessary personal information. The lesser the information your business takes means there are fewer opportunities for it to be misused or stolen.

• Ensure your systems and software are secure: With the help of modern technology, systems are more sophisticated than ever before. Network security software and encryption technologies can deliver a higher level of security for your customer’s data.

• Minimise the number of staff that has access: Only allow your staff that require access to customer information as part of their job roles to view and use it. Implementing a data protection policy that staff must adhere to will also help to ensure it is kept secure.