Faceless mortgage arrangement - is it the future?

It’s 2021 – society is more than used to digital communication. We deal with banks, retailers, utilities companies and service providers online and the popularity of instant messaging has rocketed since the pandemic. Consumers appreciate the opportunity to ask quick questions, right there and then, whilst browsing online and have come to expect to see a chat box pop up when visiting a website.

But, should the method be reserved for customer service alone or does live chat have a place in more complex interactions?

For Ela Bayraktar, 29 from Walsall, who recently arranged her whole mortgage without any meetings or phone calls – the answer is yes. She said:

“I’m a first-time buyer, so I didn’t have any previous experience in dealing with brokers. I’d saved up my deposit, found the property I wanted and naturally, the first thing I did was search on Google for help with securing my mortgage.

“The options are endless and if I’m honest, it was quite overwhelming but after some searching, I found a broker who advertised no fees for first-time buyers and filled in a contact form to request a call-back. After a couple of weeks, I still hadn’t heard anything so rather than chase up my enquiry – I searched online again and found another provider.

“This one didn’t advertise any reduction in fees, but the website was simple to navigate and wasn’t jargon-heavy like some of the others I’d come across. I filled in a quick questionnaire and straight away, I was connected to an instant chat with an advisor. After a few more questions, the broker said they had everything they needed and within a few hours, I received an email with a list of suggested offers.”

This experience is the perfect example of the evolving nature of communications, both in the sense of technological advancements and customer expectations. And not only that, Ela’s decision to opt for another broker in the face of substandard service – despite the fact it may cost more – is extremely telling.

According to Moneypenny data, 78% of consumers will purchase from the first company that gets back to them following a contact request – plus, businesses that respond to new enquiries within five minutes are 21x more likely to convert the lead than those who keep an enquirer waiting for 30 minutes or longer. It really does pay to be available and attentive.

Also it’s not just their individual circumstances that consumers are comfortable discussing online. Ela not only sourced offers for her mortgage via live chat but also uploaded all bank statements, evidence of deposit and proof of identity via a secure online platform.

“I felt extremely confident from start to finish. Perhaps the fact I work for a communications technology provider helped to allay any fears around cyber security and boost my confidence in the whole process, but it really was seamless. From my initial search to application and final arrangement, there was never an issue. No difficulty juggling diaries for a meeting or annoying hold music! I’ve moved into my flat now and couldn’t be happier.”

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, live chat has truly cemented is place in the world of communications. The technology goes beyond the factual and administrative aspects of customer service to establish a more personal and affable connection. It has the ability to transform faceless websites into a personable and tailored communication channel that can deliver highly valuable customer intelligence but also convert valuable business – right there in a chat box. Live chat also blurs the lines between virtual and real-life. People like dealing with people, that will never change, but the ability to do so in a way that suits their busy lifestyle is priceless.