How the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter can contribute to healthier workplaces

"We want to continue promoting awareness, start conversations and foster a supportive environment for everyone who works in our industry which will lead the way towards a healthier and happier workplace"

I am proud to say that I have been involved with the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) from the very beginning; I recall Jason Berry and I first discussing the idea a little over three years ago. Jason and I share a deep-rooted passion for the mortgage industry and its people and we discussed the impact a year on from Covid on our own mental states, our staff and the wellbeing and condition of the industry as a whole.

It was through these discussions and a commitment to promoting the mental health and well-being of everyone working in our industry that the Charter was born.

Together with the founding members, all of whom share a passion for the mortgage industry, we now have 120 signatories signed up to the Charter. We want to continue promoting awareness, start conversations and foster a supportive environment for everyone who works in our industry which will lead the way towards a healthier and happier workplace, whether that be a confidential one-on-one chat or participation in one of the many events that we have lined up in 2024.

Our annual MIMHC’s Wellbeing Survey has recently been released and runs until Friday 26th April. The survey provides a temperature check on the ‘mental health landscape’ that currently exists within the industry. The insights gathered will inform initiatives and support strategies that will directly contribute to healthier workplaces, the results of which will be compiled into a comprehensive white paper published during Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs between Monday, May 13th, and Sunday, May 19th, 2024.

MIMHC is organising its own 'Walk and Talk' events throughout the week and two of the co-founders are embarking on a symbolic 125 mile walk from the Crystal Specialist Finance office in Tamworth to the HSBC office in Canary Wharf to highlight the importance of physical activity in maintaining mental well-being and health.

An information pack containing guidance and resources detailing how these sessions can be run will be made available for download from the MIMHC website.

In addition, MIMHC ambassadors will be actively advocating for mental health awareness at mortgage club and mortgage network events throughout the year.

The highlight of our event calendar will be the MIMHC Charity Ball which will be held 10th October on World Mental Health Day.