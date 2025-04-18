FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Lenders gear up for summer surge in remortgages as fixed rates continue to fall

James Lucas, director at Financial Reporter's parent company Barcadia Media, says as the remortgage season builds towards summer, one thing is clear: after a year of uncertainty, momentum is back. And for brokers ready to seize it, there’s plenty to play for.

Related topics:  Blogs,  Remortgage
Rozi Jones | Editor, Financial Reporter
18th April 2025
James Lucas

A quiet confidence is building across the mortgage market as lenders prepare for a summer upswing in remortgaging activity, with a fresh wave of competitive fixed rates putting brokers and borrowers firmly back in the driver’s seat.

After a cautious start to the year, the spring remortgage season is already showing signs of momentum. With the new tax year underway and financial planning back on the agenda for millions of homeowners, many lenders are reporting a renewed appetite for refinancing — particularly from borrowers eyeing improved fixed-rate deals.

“Remortgaging conversations are no longer just about cost-saving — they’re about opportunity,” said James Lucas, managing director at Financial Reporter's parent company Barcadia Media. “Clients are more informed and more proactive than they’ve been in a long time, and brokers have a real chance to step in as strategic advisers, not just deal finders.”

A growing number of fixed-rate products now fall below 5%, with some high-street lenders dipping even further for low-LTV customers. That’s good news for those who’ve been waiting on the sidelines after last year’s volatility — and it’s translating into a busier spring pipeline for advisers across the board.

Lenders, meanwhile, are adjusting their remortgage propositions accordingly, with product transfers becoming more streamlined and affordability criteria adapting to real-world spending patterns.

There’s also a notable shift in borrower behaviour. Many clients who previously opted for short-term fixes or variable rates are now considering locking in mid-term stability, encouraged by more positive inflation forecasts and subtle shifts in Bank of England sentiment.

“The data’s moving, sentiment’s shifting, and borrowers are watching closely,” added Lucas. “Brokers who can navigate that conversation — combining product knowledge with a strong understanding of client circumstances — will be in high demand.”

Beyond rates, brokers are reporting increased interest in remortgaging to raise capital, especially for home improvements and debt consolidation. With consumer confidence tentatively rebuilding, the summer ahead could see more homeowners looking to optimise their existing mortgage rather than chase a move.

For lenders, the challenge — and opportunity — lies in matching speed with substance. As borrowers look for both value and clarity, those offering flexible criteria, real-time decisions, and adviser-friendly tech will likely stand out.

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included.

Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806
